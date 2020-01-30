Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Endo Internation (ENDP , RVNC , NKTR , MYL , MRK )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Endo Internation (:ENDP ) ranks first with a gain of 4.42%; Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks second with a gain of 2.95%; and Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.62%.

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) follows with a gain of 1.19% and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.15%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Endo Internation and will alert subscribers who have ENDP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.