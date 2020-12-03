Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc (AGN , MYL , ZTS , BMY , MRK )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN ) ranks first with a loss of 1.32%; Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks second with a loss of 1.72%; and Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) ranks third with a loss of 2.32%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) follows with a loss of 2.45% and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.38%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allergan Plc and will alert subscribers who have AGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.