Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Aerie Pharmaceut (AERI , LCI , RVNC , PCRX , XENT )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks first with a gain of 13.81%; Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) ranks second with a gain of 9.69%; and Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks third with a gain of 8.05%.

Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX ) follows with a gain of 6.89% and Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.83%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aerie Pharmaceut and will alert subscribers who have AERI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.