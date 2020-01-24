Best Relative Performance in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Westrock Co (WRK , PKG , SON , IP , GPK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Paper Packaging industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK ) ranks first with a gain of 0.94%; Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.71%; and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON ) ranks third with a gain of 0.66%.

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP ) follows with a gain of 0.34% and Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.18%.

