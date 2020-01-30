Best Relative Performance in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co (IP , GPK , PKG , WRK , SEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Paper Packaging industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP ) ranks first with a gain of 1.21%; Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.20%; and Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG ) ranks third with a gain of 0.52%.

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK ) follows with a gain of 0.27% and Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.11%.

