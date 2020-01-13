Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Tyson Foods-A (TSN , PPC , MKC , HSY , HRL )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.04%; Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC ) ranks second with a gain of 2.14%; and Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.23%.

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) follows with a gain of 1.06% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.92%.

