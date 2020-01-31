Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Mondelez Inter-A (MDLZ , HSY , GIS , PPC , HRL )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) ranks first with a gain of 7.55%; Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks second with a gain of 4.62%; and General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC ) follows with a gain of 1.28% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.16%.

