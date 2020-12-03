Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Flowers Foods (FLO , HRL , MKC , K , KHC )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) ranks first with a loss of 1.52%; Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) ranks second with a loss of 2.63%; and Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) ranks third with a loss of 3.19%.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) follows with a loss of 3.40% and Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.71%.

