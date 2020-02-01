Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of B&G Foods Inc (BGS , SJM , TSN , CAG , CPB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.11%; Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.95%; and Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.77%.

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) follows with a gain of 0.59% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.35%.

