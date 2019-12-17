Best Relative Performance in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Renewable Energy (REGI , DK , MPC , CVI , PBF )

We looked at the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks second with a gain of 4.06%; and Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) ranks third with a gain of 3.65%.

Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI ) follows with a gain of 2.93% and Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.58%.

