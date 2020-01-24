Best Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Kilroy Realty (KRC , DEI , SLG , PGRE , HIW )

Below are the top five companies in the Office REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.87%; Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.69%; and Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.55%.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) follows with a gain of 1.07% and Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.94%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Highwoods Prop on December 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Highwoods Prop have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor Highwoods Prop for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.