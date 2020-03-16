Best Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Kilroy Realty (KRC , CUZ , HPP , CLI , DEI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) ranks first with a gain of 16.26%; Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ ) ranks second with a gain of 15.71%; and Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP ) ranks third with a gain of 14.37%.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI ) follows with a gain of 14.11% and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.61%.

