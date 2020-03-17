Best Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea (EQC , CLI , DEI , BDN , PGRE )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.38%; Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI ) ranks second with a loss of 7.17%; and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks third with a loss of 8.85%.

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) follows with a loss of 9.40% and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 11.95%.

