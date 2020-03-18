Best Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Easterly Governm (DEA , PDM , CIO , CLI , KRC )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) ranks first with a gain of 17.52%; Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) ranks second with a gain of 11.75%; and City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO ) ranks third with a gain of 10.91%.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI ) follows with a gain of 9.40% and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.10%.

