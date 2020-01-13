Best Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Columbia Propert (CXP , PDM , PGRE , SLG , ARE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP ) ranks first with a gain of 2.17%; Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.24%; and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.87%.

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG ) follows with a gain of 0.84% and Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.83%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Piedmont Offic-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Piedmont Offic-A have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Piedmont Offic-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.