Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Wec Energy Group (WEC , ED , AEE , CMS , NI )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.10%; Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks second with a loss of 0.49%; and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks third with a loss of 1.27%.

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) follows with a loss of 1.49% and Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.67%.

