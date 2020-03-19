Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE , D , ED , NI , AEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.69%; Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks second with a loss of 0.27%; and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks third with a loss of 2.00%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a loss of 3.95% and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.98%.

