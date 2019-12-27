Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE , CNP , DTE , MDU , PEG )

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks first with a gain of 0.64%; Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks second with a gain of 0.60%; and Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.30%.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) follows with a gain of 0.24% and Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.24%.

