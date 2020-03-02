Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Nisource Inc (NI , CMS , AVA , AEE , SRE )
We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks first with a gain of 0.72%; Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks second with a gain of 0.65%; and Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.32%.
Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) follows with a gain of 0.18% and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.30%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nisource Inc and will alert subscribers who have NI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
