Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Dominion Energy (D , CMS , ED , SRE , PEG )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks first with a gain of 6.78%; Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks second with a gain of 6.25%; and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks third with a gain of 4.97%.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) follows with a gain of 4.84% and Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.79%.

