Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Centerpoint Ener (CNP , DTE , SRE , NI , MDU )

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks first with a gain of 13.84%; Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks second with a gain of 10.23%; and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks third with a gain of 9.75%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a gain of 9.16% and Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.16%.

