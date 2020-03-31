Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Avista Corp (AVA , CMS , NI , AEE , D )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) ranks first with a gain of 10.51%; Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks second with a gain of 6.37%; and Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks third with a gain of 5.33%.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) follows with a gain of 5.29% and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.69%.

