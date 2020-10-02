MySmarTrend
Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE , NI , CMS , BKH , DTE )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:28am
By Nick Russo

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks first with a gain of 0.52%; Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks second with a loss of 0.17%; and Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks third with a loss of 0.27%.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH ) follows with a loss of 0.38% and Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.45%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ameren Corp and will alert subscribers who have AEE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

