Best Relative Performance in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of American Interna (AIG , NGHC , HIG , KMPR , AIZ )

We looked at the Multi-line Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

American Interna (NYSE:AIG ) ranks first with a gain of 9.99%; National General (NASDAQ:NGHC ) ranks second with a gain of 9.25%; and Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG ) ranks third with a gain of 8.22%.

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR ) follows with a gain of 7.28% and Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.31%.

