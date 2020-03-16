Best Relative Performance in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Live Nation Ente (LYV , MSG , DIS , WWE , MCS )

We looked at the Movies & Entertainment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV ) ranks first with a gain of 18.37%; Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG ) ranks second with a gain of 12.05%; and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS ) ranks third with a gain of 11.67%.

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) follows with a gain of 10.75% and Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.83%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Live Nation Ente and will alert subscribers who have LYV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.