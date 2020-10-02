Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Dynex Capital (DX , IVR , HASI , ARR , PMT )

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.80%; Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.74%; and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.64%.

Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) follows with a gain of 0.51% and Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.26%.

