Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Dynex Capital (DX , IVR , HASI , ARR , PMT )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:28am
By Nick Russo

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.80%; Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.74%; and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.64%.

Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) follows with a gain of 0.51% and Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.26%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invesco Mortgage on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Invesco Mortgage have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor Invesco Mortgage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

