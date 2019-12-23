Best Relative Performance in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Ball Corp (BLL , SLGN , CCK , BERY , OI )

Below are the top five companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) ranks first with a gain of 2.29%; Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.91%; and Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.74%.

Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) follows with a gain of 1.23% and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.21%.

