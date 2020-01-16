Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO , PRAH , ILMN , WAT , TMO )
We looked at the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.82%; Pra Health Scien (NASDAQ:PRAH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.22%; and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.07%.
Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT ) follows with a gain of 1.02% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.72%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 42.9%. We continue to monitor Neogenomics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
