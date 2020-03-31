Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO , BRKR , ILMN , A , PKI )
We looked at the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks first with a gain of 8.17%; Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) ranks second with a gain of 3.69%; and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.67%.
Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A ) follows with a gain of 2.48% and Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.29%.
