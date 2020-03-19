Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO , TMO , BRKR , QGEN , A )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks first with a gain of 3.53%; Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.25%; and Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.54%.
Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) follows with a loss of 1.33% and Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.50%.
