Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Nanostring Techn (NSTG , ILMN , CRL , QGEN , TMO )

Written on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 4:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks first with a gain of 7.60%; Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.59%; and Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.43%.

Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) follows with a gain of 1.12% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nanostring Techn and will alert subscribers who have NSTG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

