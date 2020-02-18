Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Nanostring Techn (NSTG , ILMN , CRL , QGEN , TMO )
Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks first with a gain of 7.60%; Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.59%; and Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.43%.
Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) follows with a gain of 1.12% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nanostring Techn and will alert subscribers who have NSTG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance nanostring techn illumina inc charles river la qiagen nv Thermo Fisher