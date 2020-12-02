Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Charles River La (CRL , NSTG , NEO , BRKR , ILMN )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) ranks first with a gain of 9.93%; Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks second with a gain of 4.36%; and Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks third with a gain of 4.27%.
Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) follows with a gain of 2.45% and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.
