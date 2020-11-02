Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO , TMO , NSTG , CRL , QGEN )
Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.63%; Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.33%; and Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.48%.
Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) follows with a gain of 1.12% and Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Neogenomics Inc and will alert subscribers who have NEO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance neogenomics inc Thermo Fisher nanostring techn charles river la qiagen nv