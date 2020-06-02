Best Relative Performance in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Unum Group (UNM , MET , CNO , PFG , PRU )

We looked at the Life & Health Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM ) ranks first with a gain of 9.26%; Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) ranks second with a gain of 4.12%; and Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO ) ranks third with a gain of 3.51%.

Principal Finl (NASDAQ:PFG ) follows with a gain of 2.65% and Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.11%.

