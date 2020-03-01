Best Relative Performance in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Principal Finl (PFG , MET , LNC , PRU , AFL )

Below are the top five companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Principal Finl (NASDAQ:PFG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.33%; Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) ranks second with a gain of 1.28%; and Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.25%.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) follows with a gain of 1.17% and Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

