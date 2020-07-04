Best Relative Performance in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Polaris Inds (PII , BC , ELY , MBUU , HAS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Leisure Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII ) ranks first with a gain of 12.67%; Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC ) ranks second with a gain of 11.68%; and Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY ) ranks third with a gain of 8.51%.

Malibu Boats-A (NASDAQ:MBUU ) follows with a gain of 8.17% and Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.36%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Polaris Inds on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.01. Since that call, shares of Polaris Inds have fallen 48.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.