Best Relative Performance in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Mcbc Holdings In (MCFT , VSTO , PII , BC , HAS )

Below are the top five companies in the Leisure Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT ) ranks first with a gain of 14.80%; Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO ) ranks second with a gain of 11.67%; and Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII ) ranks third with a gain of 3.02%.

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC ) follows with a gain of 2.70% and Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Polaris Inds and will alert subscribers who have PII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.