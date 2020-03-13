Best Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Teradata Corp (TDC , PRFT , BAH , DOX , SAIC )

Below are the top five companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC ) ranks first with a loss of 2.82%; Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT ) ranks second with a loss of 5.09%; and Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) ranks third with a loss of 7.68%.

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX ) follows with a loss of 8.82% and Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 9.59%.

