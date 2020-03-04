Best Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ibm (IBM , CTSH , LDOS , ACN , IT )

Below are the top five companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) ranks first with a gain of 4.62%; Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks second with a gain of 3.81%; and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.70%.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN ) follows with a gain of 1.03% and Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.87%.

