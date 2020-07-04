Best Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Stifel Financial (SF , RJF , ETFC , MS , SCHW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF ) ranks first with a gain of 11.80%; Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks second with a gain of 11.61%; and E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks third with a gain of 9.62%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) follows with a gain of 9.34% and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.38%.

