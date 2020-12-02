Best Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Virtu Financia-A (VIRT , IBKR , SCHW , ETFC , BGCP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.59%; Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) ranks second with a gain of 3.11%; and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks third with a gain of 2.29%.

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) follows with a gain of 1.70% and Bgc Partners-A (NASDAQ:BGCP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.30%.

