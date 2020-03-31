Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM , VRSN , MTCH , EGOV , FB )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM ) ranks first with a gain of 10.75%; Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN ) ranks second with a gain of 8.42%; and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) ranks third with a gain of 7.14%.

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV ) follows with a gain of 5.75% and Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.65%.

