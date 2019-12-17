Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Coupa Software I (COUP , GRUB , TWOU , LPSN , CRCM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) ranks first with a gain of 4.49%; Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks second with a gain of 4.16%; and 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks third with a gain of 3.53%.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) follows with a gain of 2.62% and Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.41%.

