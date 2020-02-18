Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Godaddy Inc-A (GDDY , INST , STMP , NTNX , EBAY )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY ) ranks first with a gain of 10.61%; Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks second with a gain of 3.70%; and Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP ) ranks third with a gain of 3.43%.

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) follows with a gain of 2.60% and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.55%.

