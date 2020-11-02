Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Grubhub Inc (GRUB , ALRM , TWLO , LPSN , GOOG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks first with a gain of 4.51%; Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) ranks second with a gain of 3.72%; and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks third with a gain of 3.07%.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) follows with a gain of 2.56% and Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.99%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twilio Inc - A on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Twilio Inc - A have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Twilio Inc - A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.