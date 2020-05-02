Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ebay Inc (EBAY , LPSN , ZG , GRUB , COUP )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) ranks first with a gain of 8.40%; Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.44%; and Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) ranks third with a gain of 5.26%.

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) follows with a gain of 4.63% and Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.54%.

