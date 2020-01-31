Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Nutanix Inc - A (NTNX , ENV , TWOU , TWLO , INST )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV ) ranks second with a gain of 3.18%; and 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks third with a gain of 1.89%.

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) follows with a gain of 0.82% and Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.43%.

