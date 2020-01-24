Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Grubhub Inc (GRUB , TWLO , BOX , AKAM , GOGO )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks first with a gain of 2.43%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.41%; and Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.24%.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) follows with a gain of 0.90% and Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.76%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Grubhub Inc on November 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Grubhub Inc have risen 33.6%. We continue to monitor Grubhub Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.