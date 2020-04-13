Best Relative Performance in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc (EHTH , BRO , MMC , AON , AJG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH ) ranks first with a gain of 11.44%; Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO ) ranks second with a gain of 4.92%; and Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC ) ranks third with a gain of 3.20%.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON ) follows with a gain of 2.18% and Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.12%.

