Best Relative Performance in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Eastgroup Prop (EGP , DRE , STAG , FR , TRNO )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Eastgroup Prop (NYSE:EGP ) ranks first with a gain of 20.01%; Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE ) ranks second with a gain of 16.18%; and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG ) ranks third with a gain of 15.96%.

First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR ) follows with a gain of 12.34% and Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.54%.

